JFK Causeway maintenance work continues this week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Maintenance work on the JFK Causeway will continue this week.

Traffic is down to one lane in each direction while crews work on the bridge.

That work is expected to last until the spring of 2023.

However, work will pause during hurricane season, keeping all lanes open in case of an emergency.

There will be times when all lanes will be shut down, for 30-minute intervals, so work can be performed.

But that will only happen between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m.

Drivers can expect delays going to and from the island until the project is complete.