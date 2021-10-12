JFK Causeway construction will leave only one lane open in each direction

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Starting the first week of December, you might need some patience with traffic when heading over to the Island in Corpus Christi, or Flour Bluff if you’re coming from the Island. That’s because TxDot will be starting construction on the JFK Causeway and Bridge to revitalize them.

Unfortunately, that means construction will reduce the amount of lanes to one in each direction.

Rickey Dailey, the public information officer for TxDot in the Corpus Christi area, said the main purpose of the project is to preserve the bridge.

“Work will include concrete repair, replacement of minor superstructure components and then an overlay of the main bridge deck,” Dailey said.

However, there is an upside. During hurricane season from May to November, all the lanes will be open.

Gibson and Associates from Bulch Springs, TX is the construction company working on the project, and will work on the bottom and top of the bridge.

“That’s the reason that lane closures are going to be required, to allow the contractor to get in there and do the work that’s necessary,” Dailey said.

The project will cost around $9 million and will have three phases. The first phase will end in May of 2022 and the second phase will end in November 2022. The whole project is expected to finish around May 2023.

KRIS 6 News reached out to Gibson and Associates for more information on the construction of the bridge but they directed us to TxDot.

