JFK Bridge construction set to begin again

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The $9 million maintenance project on the JFK Causeway bridge is scheduled to begin its final phase on Dec. 1, according to a press release from TxDOT.

Completion of the project is scheduled to be before Spring Break 2023.

The first step will be striping temporary travel lanes which will allow work to continue for TxDOT contractors.

Eastbound and westbound lanes will be reduced to one lane set up on the north side of the bridge.

Steel barriers will be moved to separate the lanes and an additional barrier will separate the eastbound lane from the work zone on the south side of the bridge.

These moves will be night operations.

The new traffic pattern work should be completed early in the following week.

The JKF Causeway bridge project is to maximize the life of the bridge with focus on the main span including substructure, superstructure and railing.