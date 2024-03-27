Jersey Mike's teams up with Purple Door for 'Day of Giving'

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The Purple Door is joining forces with four Jersey Mike’s Subslocations in the Coastal Bend for the 14th annual “Day of Giving.”

On Wednesday, March 27, local Jersey Mike’s restaurants will give 100% of the day’s sales to The Purple Door from the app or in-store transactions.

Since 2011, Jersey Mike’s has raised more than $88 million for local charities.

Check out the list of participating restaurants in our area: