Jersey Mike's teams up with Purple Door for 'Day of Giving'

Posted at 10:10 AM, Mar 27, 2024
CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The Purple Door is joining forces with four Jersey Mike’s Subslocations in the Coastal Bend for the 14th annual “Day of Giving.”

On Wednesday, March 27, local Jersey Mike’s restaurants will give 100% of the day’s sales to The Purple Door from the app or in-store transactions.

Since 2011, Jersey Mike’s has raised more than $88 million for local charities.

Check out the list of participating restaurants in our area:

  • 4938 South Staple Street
    Unit E2
    Corpus Christi, TX 78411-3822
    (361) 336-6114
  • 1813 Ennis Joslin
    Suite 101
    Corpus Christi, TX 78412-4418
    (361) 906-0026
  • 14221 Northwest Blvd.
    Suite 101
    Corpus Christi, TX 78410-2521
    (361) 225-1265
  • 3235 S Alameda Street
    Corpus Christi, TX 78404-2507
    (361) 356-6113
