Jehovah's Witnesses to resume house-to-house ministries in September

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — After a two-year pause, The Jehovah’s Witnesses of the United States of America will resume their house-to-house ministries next month.

They shut their public operations down in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and switched to a more virtual method.

The Jehovah’s Witnesses of the United States of America are also preparing to share their new global campaign with the public.

"It deals with mostly a 21st-century learner,” says U.S. Spokesperson Robert Hendriks. “Instead of just reading from a book and answering questions, it's now an interactive platform, dramatizing of real-life experiences".

Hendricks adds this will help more people understand their message. Their new campaign is set to launch Sept. 1.