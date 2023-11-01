JB's German restaurant & Bakery goes up for sale

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — JB's German Restaurant and Bakery made a Facebook post telling its customers they have come to a heart-wrenching decision to sell the bakery.

The well-known German business has been around for 12 years and according to the post, due to health issues and managing the small business it has become harder to manage.

As of right now, JB's German Restaurant and Bakery remains open but they are looking for someone interested in purchasing the restaurant.

The owners Juergen and Brigitte Kazenmayer plan to return to Germany to focus on their health issues.

If you are interested in details about the sale of the restaurant you can contact them at 361-949-5474.