James Avery opening jewelry manufacturing facility in Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — James Avery is bringing a jewelry manufacturing facility to Corpus Christi.

Cravey Real Estate Services, Inc. announced the new facility in a press release on Tuesday. The company said that James Avery Craftsman, Inc. has purchased a former military helicopter engine repair and testing facility, and that the jewelry company plans to start its first phase of manufacturing as early as June 2022.

The 41,200 SF building will be located at 401 Junior Beck Dr. The new facility is expected to bring over 200 new jobs to the area.

The jeweler is already searching for a senior manufacturing plant manager. You can find their application, along with other James Avery open positions by clicking here.