It's official: The Cheesecake Factory coming to La Palmera Mall

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The rumors are true! Coastal Bend's first The Cheesecake Factory is making it's way to Corpus Christi.

Construction is already underway on the restaurant, and La Palmera Mall is proud to welcome it to the popular shopping and eating area.

“The Cheesecake Factory is one that our guests have been asking about for years, so it’s very exciting that we will soon be able to offer that as yet another unique dining option in this market," said Amanda Sanchez, general manager of La Palmera in a release.

“Guests have been asking us to come to Corpus Christi for years and we are so pleased to be opening a restaurant at La Palmera,” said David Overton in a release, founder, chairman and CEO of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated. “La Palmera is a wonderful property that attracts shoppers and diners from across the area, and we look forward to opening there.”

The restaurant will be located adjacent to LongHorn Steakhouse and La Palmera Cafes food court entrance. It's scheduled to open winter 2022.