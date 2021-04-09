Watch
Islanders introduce Steve Lutz as new men's basketball coach

Courtesy photo.
Purdue assistant men's basketball coach Steve Lutz
Steve Lutz
Posted at 10:04 PM, Apr 08, 2021
CORPUS CHRIST, Texas — The Islanders introduced former Purdue assistant coach Steve Lutz as their new men's head basketball coach Thursday during a press conference.

Lutz replaces Willis Wilson who announced his retirement a few weeks ago. "I feel in my heart that we have a chance to be the premier basketball school in this league," said Lutz.

Call this a homecoming because of his strong Texas ties. A San Antonio native, he played at Texas Lutheran before starting his division one coaching career as an assistant at SFA.

He also coached at SMU and Incarnate Word. He firmly believes his Texas roots gives him a big advantage when it comes to recruiting great players. "I have been recruiting this state for 26 years and you don't build relationships overnight," said Lutz.

"I feel like my relationships are unbelievably strong in this state and we have a great product to sell here on the island and we are going to play a fun brand of basketball and we're going to win games."

