Island Joe's gives customers a little incentive to protect Coastal Bend beaches

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A local coffee shop is giving customers an incentive to keep our beaches clean.

Island Joe's is offering customers a free iced coffee if they bring in a bag of trash collected from the beach.

The owner started this back in 2020 after doing some beach cleanups after Hurricane Hanna. They hope this small incentive will make a difference.

"We kind of did this as a community service," Bryan Tumlinson, owner of Island Joe's said. "I've seen this before in other countries and where they use a bucket or something like that. I thought it was a really good idea to try to keep our beaches clean. It gives people an activity to do at the beach."

Island Joe's told us they see handful of people every day come in to bring in trash. They hope this small incentive will make a difference.

