Investigators search for missing elderly man

SAN PATRICIO COUNTY, Texas — The San Patricio County Sheriff’s office is looking for a missing person from Odem.

Investigators are looking for 74-year-old Daniel E. Davila.

Davila is a disabled Vet who was last seen Tuesday when left his residence that evening to go to church.

He drives a brown 2019 Chevy Silverado truck with a temporary plate 25871T5.

Family and friends have not heard from him.

You are asked to call the San Patricio County Sheriff's Office at 361-364-9600 if you have seen him or have any information about his whereabouts.