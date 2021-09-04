Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Investigators search for missing elderly man

items.[0].image.alt
San Patricio County Sheriff Oscar Rivera
Missing man
Posted at 9:21 PM, Sep 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-03 22:27:36-04

SAN PATRICIO COUNTY, Texas — The San Patricio County Sheriff’s office is looking for a missing person from Odem.

Investigators are looking for 74-year-old Daniel E. Davila.

Davila is a disabled Vet who was last seen Tuesday when left his residence that evening to go to church.

He drives a brown 2019 Chevy Silverado truck with a temporary plate 25871T5.

Family and friends have not heard from him.

You are asked to call the San Patricio County Sheriff's Office at 361-364-9600 if you have seen him or have any information about his whereabouts.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Safely Back to School

State of Education