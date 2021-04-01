Investigators looking into early-morning structure fire at Fulton’s Pier 77

ROCKPORT, Texas — Even with flames affecting only about a third of the building, the Aransas County business is being described as a total loss.

Rockport Volunteer Fire Department assistant chief Aaron Guerrero said they received the call at 1:41 a.m. Thursday. Firefighters from Fulton Volunteer Fire Department, Lamar Volunteer Fire Department and Ingleside were also dispatched to the scene.

“It was basically in the kitchen-area,” Guerrero said. “We were able to conduct a quick fire suppression, but smoke damage of course damaged the whole building,”

The cause of the fire is not yet clear.

“At this time, I don’t know if it was intentional or accidental,” Guerrero said.