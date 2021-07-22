Investigators determining cause of overnight Bishop fire

BISHOP, Texas — Fire investigators in Bishop are trying to determine what sparked an overnight fire.

The fire broke out just after midnight on the 400 block of Business Highway 77 in Bishop.

The Bishop Police Department and Nueces County Precinct 3 constables were dispatched to the area.

Officers used their vehicle's fire extinguishers to search the building for people inside. It was determined to be empty.

Nueces County ESD No. 3 quickly extinguished the blaze.

Bishop police and fire investigators are now trying to determine what caused the fire.

