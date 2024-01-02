Watch Now
Investigation underway for armed carjacking on N 19th Street

Posted at 11:22 AM, Jan 02, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-02 12:24:11-05

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — Corpus Christi police are searching for a carjacking suspect who stole a white Ford F350 at gunpoint Tuesday morning, just south of Commanche Street.

Police were dispatched to the 300 block of N. 19th Street around 9:45 a.m. in reference to a vehicle that was taken at gunpoint at Wilmont Park.

According to CCPD, a male victim was sitting inside his vehicle at the park when a group of people arrived and told the victim to get out of his truck.

Investigators said a young male wearing a gray hoodie, with a black handgun fled the area in the victim's vehicle. This is still an active investigation and there have been no arrests made, police say.

