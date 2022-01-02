Investigation under way for plane crash in Port Aransas

PORT ARANSAS, Texas — Multiple agencies responded to a plane crash in Port Aransas Saturday evening. Luckily there were no injuries.

Texas Department of Public Safety tells us that around 5:15 Saturday afternoon a plane crashed into the water, just west of the runway at Port Aransas Airport.

The pilot and one other person were on board and escaped with no injuries, according to DPS. They are suspecting the crash is due to a mechanical failure, but can’t be certain until their investigation is complete.

Assisting on the scene were Port Aransas police and fire departments, Texas General Land Office and the Coast Guard. The airport will reopen Sunday. DPS plans to file their official report Sunday morning.

This story will be updated as information comes in.

For the latest local news updates click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.