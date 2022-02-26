Intersection of Ocean Drive and Doddridge Street temporarily closed next week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you are planning to go down Ocean Drive next week, be prepared for a possible detour as the intersection at Ocean Drive and Doddridge Street will be temporarily closed on Monday Feb. 28 and Tuesday Mar. 1.

From 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., the city of Corpus Christi says contractors will complete the installation of the final riding surface in the southbound lanes of Ocean Drive.

Drivers can use Mitchell Street and Ropes Street as an alternate route to access Ocean Drive during the closure.

The “Revive the Drive” project is scheduled to be complete in Summer 2022. The city broke ground on the 14 mile revitalization project in October 2020.

