International Women's Day: Meet Corpus Christi's libraries' leading ladies

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Of all the thousands of stories inside La Retama Library in Corpus Christi, some of the most interesting are the ones belonging to the women behind the reference desk.

Laura Zavala Garcia and Patricia Herrera are the library's leading ladies, and even though they spend their days in a place known for quiet, their presence on its floors and in its stacks resonates throughout the community.

Librarians often are portrayed on TV as rigid women whose only role is to shush people, but the people who walk through the Central Library's doors daily can tell you that stereotype doesn't fit these ladies at all.

The library's resources are free of charge, which brings in a variety of characters, but rich or poor, the pair says it will always work for every member of its Corpus Christi community.

The day KRIS 6 News visited the library, Zavala Garcia, who is bilingual, was helping a Spanish-speaking mother and daughter use one of the library's computers.

"So, you're getting your license,” she asked the daughter as as she helped guide the pair.

They also help people with job searches and prepare résumés, help for which Zavala Garcia says people often come back to thank them.

“You don't think that people really think about you once they leave our doors, but they do,” Garcia said.

Garcia is Corpus Christi's first Hispanic female library director, which puts her in charge of the city's six libraries, and by her side at La Retama Public Library is Herrera, who manages La Retama.

Her skill set and impressive librarianship also goes beyond keeping books in order.

Visitors also notice Herrera’s dedication to her community, and Herrera said it's gratifying to see the impact they make.

“It's just so rewarding," she said. "Not because you necessarily need the praise, but because you know that what you're doing is reaching someone."

The library ladies have worked hard to rise in rank over the years, setting an example for others this International Women's Day, and every day.

"All over the world there's women from all kinds of backgrounds,” Garcia said. “Ultimately, all we really want — all of us — is for peace and happiness in family lives. So, even though we see a lot of differences in many ways, we are very much the same."

