International Women's Day: Empowering women-owned local businesses

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Fashionistas, chefs, artists, realtors, beer brewers, florists, outdoor enthusiasts, seamstresses, bakers, and other women business owners are empowering the next generation of young female entrepreneurs.

International Women’s Day, every March 8th, is dedicated to celebrating the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women worldwide.

In celebration of International Women's Day, Visit Corpus Christi is highlighting some local women-owned businesses across the city of Corpus Christi.

Take a look at these gems located in the Coastal Bend area:

Sew Bonita 4034 Weber Rd, (361) 334-0272 Sew Bonita® is a Corpus Christi based business curated by Elena Flores. The shop sells uniquely sewn items, cultural gifts and so much more!

Threads 4646 Everhart Rd., (361) 884-7323 Threads is unique because clothing, shoes and accessories are bought, sold and traded from the public. We hand pick the most desirable items based on past experiences, style, condition, brand & season.

Rose Soiree 5230 Kostoryz Rd (361) 334-0050 Brighten someone’s day with Rose Soiree. Rose Soiree is the neighborhood luxury florist specializing in arrangements, special events, and workshops.

20/20 Vintage 423 Lomax St. Suite A, (361) 244-2781 Step into a world of wonder! This little eclectic shop packs a punch with unique art, vintage clothing, jewelry, vinyl, purses and home decor. Curating local art that will open the minds of imagination. Open Tuesday -Sunday and by appt in Monday.

Jewel's Clothing & Accessories 5830 McArdle Rd., STE 9, (361) 991-7222 With plenty to do in our Sparkling City, a chic outfit is a must. Stop by Jewel’s for a one of a kind boutique featuring the latest trends, classic styles and plenty of accessories to pair! And the best part? You can shop guilt-free with the affordable prices and unique brands.

Renaissance Antiques 4317 S. Alameda St., (361) 991-3344 Locally owned antique store offering vintage clothing, pop culture memorabilia, furniture, jewelry, and more. Located within Antique Row.

Cathy's Boutique and Gifts 108 Peoples St. T-Head, (361)881-8503 Cathy's Boutique is located at 108 People's St. T-Head right next to Harrison's Landing. Cathy has all kinds of gifts and goodies for you to enjoy. Anything from apparel to art, she has it!

Wildflowers 309 N. Water St. Ste C, (361) 442-2224 A home and garden boutique specializing in European antiques and easy to grow plants. Hand poured candles, locally made pottery, jewelry, and art. Opening at 309 Water Street June 2023!

Chels Marie Boutique 903 N Chaparral Chels Marie Boutique is a charming vintage clothing shop located near Artesian Park in downtown Corpus Christi. Framed with a white picket fence, this quaint cottage-style clothing store is filled with a mixture of classic pieces, eclectic furniture, and handmade accessories.

Water Dog Yoga, SUP & Barre 89 Coopers Alley L-Head Slip T-5, (361) 760-1050 Situated on a houseboat in the downtown Corpus Christi Marina, Water Dog Yoga, SUP & Barre is Corpus Christi's first floating yoga and fitness studio. Water Dog offers yoga and fitness classes on the upper deck of the Floating Yoga Studio as well as Stand Up Paddleboard (SUP).

Rebel Toad Brewing Company 425 Lomax St., (361) 444-6744 Stationed in the heart of downtown, Rebel Toad Brewing Company offers eight house taps to fill your belly or growler with brews ranging from an easy-drinking golden ale to a dark stout. The 10-barrel microbrewery uses fresh, quality ingredients. Laid-back and family-friendly Rebel Toad houses a cozy taproom with an outdoor patio, board games, and live local music.

Lucy's Snackbar 312 N. Chaparral, 361-299-5040 Open Monday- Friday- 7AM-10PM// Saturday 8AM-10PM// Sunday 8AM-3PM

The Roughian 4705 S Alameda St. French and American dinner classics are served on community-style tables in our cozy brick-and-mortar in Corpus Christi, Texas. Chef Natalie and the Roughian try something new with every course. From brisket tartine to cognac gulf shrimp in beurre blanc, we’re hoping each bite, they're hoping each bite carries a bit of our curiosity with it.

For a full list of women-owned local businesses, visit the Visit CC website here.

