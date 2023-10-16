Innocent bystander shot in scuffle at local bar

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A shooting at Molly's in the 4200 block of McArdle on Saturday night has left one woman in the hospital after a fight broke out late Saturday night after midnight.

Corpus Christi police officers say a man was kicked out of Molly's and got upset and began shooting at the bouncers. One of those bullets struck a woman in athe stomach.

The woman was taken to the hospital with major injuries.

One man was arrested.

Police say this will be an ongoing investigation.

