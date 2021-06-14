Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Inmate dies of presumed self-strangulation in county jail

items.[0].videoTitle
The Texas Rangers are investigating an in-custody death at the Nueces County McKinzie Annex jail over the weekend.
Presumed self-strangulation at McKinzie Jail Annex
Posted at 12:41 PM, Jun 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-14 13:42:18-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas Rangers are investigating an in-custody death at the Nueces County McKinzie Annex jail over the weekend.

Sheriff J.C. Hooper says a correctional officer found the 29-year-old inmate unresponsive in his cell at around 6:20 p.m. Saturday.

He was transported to Spohn Shoreline Hospital and was declared dead shortly afterwards from what officials believe to be self-strangulation.

The inmate had been booked in the jail two days earlier on multiple charges.

Detectives are also investigating the incident.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Safely Back to School

State of Education