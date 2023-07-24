Injury to disable man leads to arrest

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — According to the Corpus Christi Police Blotter, officers were dispatched on Wednesday at 9:37 p.m. to the 5900 block of Weber Road.

Officers responded to a reporting party that stated they had video footage of an assault of a mentally disabled male victim.

Officials were given video footage of the incident, which shows a male setting up his phone to record the incident. The victim is lying on the bed as the male intentionally assaults the victim, who could not defend himself.

Robbery/Homicide began their investigation and identified 21-year-old male Caleb Gomez as the suspect in the assault. A warrant was placed for Gomez for the injury of a disabled individual and his bond is $75,000.

On Saturday, DPS Troopers placed Gomez in custody in San Patricio County and since bonded out.

This is an ongoing investigation. If you have any information about this crime, please call the Criminal Investigations Division at 361-886-2840. You may also call Crime Stoppers at 361-888-TIPS or submit the information online.

