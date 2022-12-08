Watch Now
Ingleside VFW supports local law enforcement

The VFW donated $5,000 to Ingleside and Aransas Pass PD.
Posted at 5:50 PM, Dec 08, 2022
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Ingleside and Aransas Pass police departments both received a $5000 donation from the ingleside VFW to support their toy drives this holiday season.

"our police departments help us out all year long " says Greg Dalin, post commander for the Ingleside VFW. "This is something we can do to pay them pack."

Dallin adds they support their local law enforcement year round .The generous donation will help officers from both departments provide gifts and meals for over 300 families.

