Ingleside resident honored for her tidy yard

INGLESIDE, Texas — If you happen to be in Ingleside, pay a visit to Zoila Garibay's home on Alana Lane.

You won't have trouble finding it.

It's the home with a "Yard of the Month" sign on the front yard.

Zoila Garibay was selected as the winner of the City of Ingleside's "Yard of the Month" contest.

The program has been around since 2019, but recently it's been delayed because of the pandemic.

With the help of two code enforcement officers, the city is keeping an eye out for those yards that just seem to sparkle a bit more than their neighbor's yards.

Garibay tells us she had never heard of the program until she came home one day and found a sign on her front door saying she had been nominated for the "Yard of the Month."

For Garibay, keeping her yard clean is something she enjoys doing.

She hopes other homeowners will be encouraged to go for the prize.

"I don't like living in dirty places and I know a lot of people complain about it," Garibay said. "Not too many people do something about it (or) do anything about it."

Along with the yard sign, winners also get gift certificates from Ingleside businesses.

Once the two code enforcment officers collect information on their nominees, pictures of three homes are posted on the Code Enforcement's Facebook page.

Ingleside residents then vote for a winner each month.

In the future, the code enforcement office will allow residents to make nominations.