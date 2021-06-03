Ingleside police cracking down on 'ring of thieves'

INGLESIDE, Texas — A rise in burglaries in Ingleside has prompted police to warn residents.

The Ingleside Police Department says four male burglar suspects have "wreaked havoc" in the city.

"It is apparent they believe that other people work hard to buy nice things--so they can come and steal it," says a post from Ingleside police. "We have lots of video, pictures, and other evidence that will eventually lead to the identification, arrest, and prosecution of these 4 young men."

The department has released photos of two of the burglary suspects, along with a map of where the recent burglaries have taken place.

Ingleside PD

Anyone with information regarding these suspects is encouraged to call 361-776-2531.

Officials remind the public to remove your valuables and lock your vehicles when they are parked at your residence.