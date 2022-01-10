Ingleside PD: Woman arrested after trying to deposit fraudulent check

INGLESIDE, Texas — Ingleside police are working with investigators from surrounding agencies looking for victims of fraud after they arrested a woman attempting to deposit a fraudulent check on Friday.

33-year-old Nikole M. Childs was arrested after she was found with numerous counterfeit checks, credit/debit cards, drivers license and identifying documents and information for 16 other people including their date of birth, social security number, addresses, and account numbers.

Police say a bank employee with Security Service Credit Union was alerted that a fraudulent check deposit was being attempted by Childs on Friday Jan. 7. The bank employee attempted to stall Childs as she waited for police to arrive, but Childs left before they got there. They were able to identify her vehicle, and pulled her over near SH 361 and FM 1069.

Childs has initially been charged with Fraudulent Use or Possession of Identifying Information 10-50, Fraudulent Use of Possession of Credit/Debit Cards 5 or more, and Unlawful Use of a Criminal Instrument.

Law enforcement believes Ingleside is not the only city where Childs has committed fraud, and they don't believe she is working alone. If you have anymore information, you are asked to call 361-776-2531.

