Ingleside Mayor doesn't forfeit his seat

INGLESIDE, Texas — Ingleside Mayor Ronnie Parker tells KRIS 6 News after consulting with the Ingleside City Attorney Wednesday, he has not forfeited his seat after missing three consecutive council meetings.

Voters amended the city charter in May, removing language from the charter that would remove a council member if they missed three meetings and replacing it instead with language that allows for forfeiture of their seat if they were to miss six meetings in a 12-month period, Parker says.

Council Member John Schack, who would have served as mayor had the forfeiture stood, made the motion to accept that charter amendment.

Monday, Ingleside City Councilmember Steve Diehl, Place 5, made a motion to excuse the mayor's absences from August 24, September 14, and September 28. But, Diehl was short one vote.

However, given the change to the charter, that vote is irrelevant, according to Parker.

He says a letter is being sent to council members notifying them Parker is still mayor.

