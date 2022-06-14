Ingleside ISD approves clear backpack policy and school marshall position

INGLESIDE, Tx — Monday, Ingleside Independent School District unanimously approved a clear backpack policy and they approved to hire a school marshall.

The clear backpack policy will be implemented within the dress code policy of district. School officials said these new safety measures are being added in wake of the tragedy in Uvalde and to keep their schools safe.

“This is given the school districts across the state of Texas an opportunity to reevaluate their safety plans and to come up with ways that are creative and innovative moving forward to make sure that safety is the top priority," said Kelsey Picou Ingleside ISD Director of Communications & Community.

School officials said whoever is hired for the school marshall position would start 2022-2023 school year.

“To give an extra set of eyes and additional support to the school resource officer that the Ingleside ISD would utilize and that individual would then again be employed by the district," said Picou.

The clear backpack policy will start August 16, 2022, the first day of school for Ingleside ISD.