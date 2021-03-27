Ingleside Chili-cookoff held to benefit non-profit air ambulance HALO-Flight

INGLESIDE, Texas — A big celebration in Ingleside was hosted on Saturday in hopes of raising 10-thousand dollars to benefit the non-profit ambulance service HALO-Flight.

The Ingleside Chamber of Commerce hosted a chili cook-off and party at Chalet Bar and Grill. Along with the chili competition was a silent auction and a cake walk.

HALO-Flight is a non-profit air ambulance that serves the Coastal Bend.

"We run a non-profit business, and we operate with about 22% of the people that we fly never able to pay us anything. These kind of events actually fill those gaps so that service can continue for another 33 years at least," said Jane Dare Haas, Director of Marketing and Membership HALO-Flight.

HALO-Flight operates four different helicopters, including two that can be flown during bad weather and other conditions year round.

You can learn more about HALO-Flight, and how you can support them on their website.