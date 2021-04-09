Indian Point Pier future in doubt

PORTLAND, Texas — The lease is almost up on one of our area's most popular fishing piers.

Indian Point Pier in Portland is the focus of the battle. The city of Portland owns the pier but the Port of Corpus Christi owns the submerged land it sits on.

In 1990, the Port of Corpus Christi granted the city a 30-year lease for the pier. On Thursday, the Facebook group 'Portland Citizens United' claimed in a post that the Port was threatening to close the pier if the mayor didn't support its initiatives. They cited that Portland city officials recently opposed the Port's plan to build a desalination plant on Bay Ridge.

Port CEO Sean Strawbridge tells KRIS 6 News they are in discussions on the renewal of the Indian Point Pier lease.

“Our Real Estate folks are engaged in discussions with the City of Portland City Managers on the renewal of the Indian Point Pier lease. We are eagerly awaiting the City’s formal response to a first draft of the new lease and welcome their comments. We have every reason to believe we will reach an agreement with the City on the terms and conditions of this valuable property which the Port Authority recognizes is important for recreational and fishing uses. We know the good people of Portland value the Port of Corpus Christi commitment to the betterment of our communities as is evidenced by the millions of dollars of tax revenues, volunteer efforts, and significante financial support to regional environmental and social programs by the Port of Corpus Christi and its customers year in and year out.”

Portland city manager Randy Wright tells us they have leased from the Port for decades, and will begin negotiations to reach an agreement on the new lease renewal.

"The Indian Point pier has been in existence since the 1950s. The City of Portland owns the pier and all surrounding uplands. The Port of Corpus Christi owns the submerged land under the pier. We have leased the submerged land from the Port for decades. The current lease renewal proposed by the Port includes certain requirements and limitations that are not acceptable to the City of Portland. We have communicated that to the Port and begun negotiations with them to correct those unacceptable terms.

The terms of the current lease will be effective until a new lease is signed. The Port commission is expected to have a meeting on April 20, 2021.