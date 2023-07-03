Independence Day 2023 schedules for the City of Corpus Christi, Nueces County

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — Independence Day is tomorrow, July 4, and many of the City of Corpus Christi and Nueces County offices will be closed.
Take a look at the 2023 Independence Day schedule below:
Solid Waste Operations:
- Garbage Collection: Tuesday, July 4, no changes in schedule; garbage will be collected.
- Recycling Collection: Tuesday, July 4, no changes in schedule; recycling will be collected.
- Transfer Station: The J.C. Elliott Transfer Station will be open Tuesday, July 4, from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.
- Landfill: The Cefe Valenzuela Landfill will be open Tuesday, July 4, from 6:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.
Animal Care Services:
- Closed Tuesday, July 4. Animal Care Services will have officers available to respond to emergency calls.
Public Libraries:
- Closed Tuesday, July 4
Parks and Recreation Department Facilities:
Tennis Centers:
- H-E-B Tennis Center – Closed
- Al Kruse Tennis Center – Open regular hours
Golf Courses:
- Lozano Golf Center - Open regular hours
- Oso Golf Course - Open regular hours
Public Pools:
Holiday schedule for Monday, July 3, and Tuesday, July 4
- Collier Pool, 3801 Harris Drive – Open 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. for Lap Swim Only; 2:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. for Open Swim.
- Corpus Christi Natatorium, 3202 Cabaniss Parkway -Open 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. (lap swim lanes available)
- West Guth Pool, 9705 Up River Road – Open 2:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- Greenwood Pool, 4305 Greenwood Drive – Open 2:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- H-E-B Pool, 1520 Shely Street – Open 2:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., serving hot dogs and popsicles from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Oso Pool, 1109 Bernice Drive – Open 2:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Splash Pads: Holiday schedule for Monday, July 3, and Tuesday, July 4
- Lindale Park Splash Pad, 3133 Swantner Drive, Open 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.
- Bill Witt Park Splash Pad, 6869 Yorktown Boulevard, Open 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.
- Manuel Q. Salinas Park Splash Pad, 1354 Airport Road, Open 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.
Oso Bay Wetlands Preserve & Learning Center:
- Walking trails and playgrounds – Open daily, dawn to dusk
- Learning Center – Closed Monday, July 3, and Tuesday, July 4
Senior Centers: Closed
Recreation Centers: Closed
After-Hour Kid Power: Closed
Gymnasiums: Closed
Nueces County facility closures:
- Keach Family Library
1000 Terry Shamsie Blvd. Robstown, TX 78380
- Bishop County Library
115 S Ash Bishop, TX 78343
- County Law Library
Nueces County Courthouse 901 Leopard St. Floor: 6 Room: 601 Corpus Christi, TX 78401
- Community Centers:
Closed
- Animal Control:
4540 FM 892 Robstown, TX 78380
Nueces County Facilities Remaining Open Include:
- Nueces County Coastal Parks
- Horace Caldwell Pier
- Padre Balli Park
- Briscoe King Pavilion
- Packery Channel Park
- Nueces County Inland Parks
- Hazel Bazemore Park
- John J. Sablatura Park