Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Independence Day 2023 schedules for the City of Corpus Christi, Nueces County

Happy Fourth of July
KRIS 6 News
Happy Fourth of July
Posted at 12:16 PM, Jul 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-03 13:16:15-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — Independence Day is tomorrow, July 4, and many of the City of Corpus Christi and Nueces County offices will be closed.

Take a look at the 2023 Independence Day schedule below:

Solid Waste Operations:

  • Garbage Collection: Tuesday, July 4, no changes in schedule; garbage will be collected.
  • Recycling Collection: Tuesday, July 4, no changes in schedule; recycling will be collected.
  • Transfer Station: The J.C. Elliott Transfer Station will be open Tuesday, July 4, from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.
  • Landfill: The Cefe Valenzuela Landfill will be open Tuesday, July 4, from 6:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.

Animal Care Services:

  • Closed Tuesday, July 4. Animal Care Services will have officers available to respond to emergency calls.

Public Libraries:

  • Closed Tuesday, July 4

Parks and Recreation Department Facilities:

Tennis Centers:

  • H-E-B Tennis Center – Closed
  • Al Kruse Tennis Center – Open regular hours

Golf Courses:

  • Lozano Golf Center - Open regular hours
  • Oso Golf Course - Open regular hours

Public Pools:
Holiday schedule for Monday, July 3, and Tuesday, July 4

  • Collier Pool, 3801 Harris Drive – Open 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. for Lap Swim Only; 2:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. for Open Swim.
  • Corpus Christi Natatorium, 3202 Cabaniss Parkway -Open 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. (lap swim lanes available)
  • West Guth Pool, 9705 Up River Road – Open 2:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
  • Greenwood Pool, 4305 Greenwood Drive – Open 2:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
  • H-E-B Pool, 1520 Shely Street – Open 2:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., serving hot dogs and popsicles from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Oso Pool, 1109 Bernice Drive – Open 2:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Splash Pads: Holiday schedule for Monday, July 3, and Tuesday, July 4

  • Lindale Park Splash Pad, 3133 Swantner Drive, Open 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.
  • Bill Witt Park Splash Pad, 6869 Yorktown Boulevard, Open 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.
  • Manuel Q. Salinas Park Splash Pad, 1354 Airport Road, Open 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Oso Bay Wetlands Preserve & Learning Center:

  • Walking trails and playgrounds – Open daily, dawn to dusk
  • Learning Center – Closed Monday, July 3, and Tuesday, July 4

Senior Centers: Closed
Recreation Centers: Closed

After-Hour Kid Power: Closed

Gymnasiums: Closed

Nueces County facility closures:

Nueces County Facilities Remaining Open Include:

  • Nueces County Coastal Parks
  • Horace Caldwell Pier
  • Padre Balli Park
  • Briscoe King Pavilion
  • Packery Channel Park
  • Nueces County Inland Parks  
  • Hazel Bazemore Park
  • John J. Sablatura Park
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coastal Bend History