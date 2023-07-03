Independence Day 2023 schedules for the City of Corpus Christi, Nueces County

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — Independence Day is tomorrow, July 4, and many of the City of Corpus Christi and Nueces County offices will be closed.

Take a look at the 2023 Independence Day schedule below:

Solid Waste Operations :



Garbage Collection: Tuesday, July 4, no changes in schedule; garbage will be collected.

Recycling Collection: Tuesday, July 4, no changes in schedule; recycling will be collected.

Transfer Station: The J.C. Elliott Transfer Station will be open Tuesday, July 4, from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

Tuesday, July 4, from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. Landfill: The Cefe Valenzuela Landfill will be open Tuesday, July 4, from 6:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.

Animal Care Services :



Closed Tuesday, July 4. Animal Care Services will have officers available to respond to emergency calls.

Public Libraries :

Closed Tuesday, July 4

Parks and Recreation Department Facilities :

Tennis Centers:



H-E-B Tennis Center – Closed

Al Kruse Tennis Center – Open regular hours

Golf Courses:



Lozano Golf Center - Open regular hours

Oso Golf Course - Open regular hours

Public Pools:

Holiday schedule for Monday, July 3, and Tuesday, July 4



Collier Pool, 3801 Harris Drive – Open 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. for Lap Swim Only; 2:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. for Open Swim.

11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. for Lap Swim Only; 2:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. for Open Swim. Corpus Christi Natatorium, 3202 Cabaniss Parkway - Open 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. (lap swim lanes available)

12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. (lap swim lanes available) West Guth Pool, 9705 Up River Road – Open 2:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

2:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Greenwood Pool, 4305 Greenwood Drive – Open 2:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

2:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. H-E-B Pool, 1520 Shely Street – Open 2:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., serving hot dogs and popsicles from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

2:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., serving hot dogs and popsicles from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Oso Pool, 1109 Bernice Drive – Open 2:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Splash Pads: Holiday schedule for Monday, July 3, and Tuesday, July 4



Lindale Park Splash Pad, 3133 Swantner Drive, Open 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. Bill Witt Park Splash Pad, 6869 Yorktown Boulevard, Open 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. Manuel Q. Salinas Park Splash Pad, 1354 Airport Road, Open 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Oso Bay Wetlands Preserve & Learning Center:



Walking trails and playgrounds – Open daily, dawn to dusk

daily, dawn to dusk Learning Center – Closed Monday, July 3, and Tuesday, July 4

Senior Centers: Closed

Recreation Centers: Closed

After-Hour Kid Power: Closed

Gymnasiums: Closed

Nueces County facility closures:

Keach Family Library

1000 Terry Shamsie Blvd. Robstown, TX 78380



1000 Terry Shamsie Blvd. Robstown, TX 78380 Bishop County Library

115 S Ash Bishop, TX 78343



115 S Ash Bishop, TX 78343 County Law Library

Nueces County Courthouse 901 Leopard St. Floor: 6 Room: 601 Corpus Christi, TX 78401



Nueces County Courthouse 901 Leopard St. Floor: 6 Room: 601 Corpus Christi, TX 78401 Community Centers :

Closed



Closed Animal Control:

4540 FM 892 Robstown, TX 78380

Nueces County Facilities Remaining Open Include:

