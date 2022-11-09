Incumbent Corpus Christi mayor celebrates second term victory

CORPUS CHRISTI — On Thursday night incumbent Mayor of Corpus Christi, Paulette Guajardo, and her supporters celebrated her victory against challenger John Wright at Brewster Street Icehouse south side.

By 8:30 p.m. Guajardo took the stage on the patio of the restaurant to thank the crowd and voters.

Guajardo was first elected in 2019. When she was asked what her major goals were, she said to continue her work from her first term.

“First and fore most I want to continue to invest in our streets as a priority and of course second we must create jobs,” Guajardo said. “We must build on our economy we must focus on quality of life. These are all continuations.”

She said her biggest challenge was the pandemic, but her biggest accomplishment was rolling out the save our seniors program which made sure elderly and disabled people were able to receive a vaccination.

She said public safety would continue to be a top priority.

“Our city has to be safe our police and firefighters have to be equipped,” Guajardo said. “They have to be efficient personnel right, an efficient staff.”

Ahead of election day, John Wright did not want to interview but he said he wasn’t going to have a watch party.

Wright said he would treat election day like any other day and go to the gym, eat dinner and go to bed.

When KRIS 6 asked for a comment at 8:45 p.m., Wright said he wouldn’t make a comment until more votes came in.

Wright is a contractor and roofer. 6 Investigates previously reported on Wright putting a UPS location as his address on the ballot application.

Under law, those running for a seat on Corpus Christi City Council must have lived in Corpus Christi at least six months and in Texas for one year.

Candidates are not allowed to list a P.O. box or rural route.