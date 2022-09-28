Increased jellyfish sightings at Padre Island beaches

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — You may want to be more careful the next time you visit the beach.

Corpus Christi Parks & Recreation Director, Robert Dodd confirmed there has been an increase of jellyfishes at the Padre Island beaches.

Dodd says there have been sightings of Moon Jellyfish, Sea Nettles, Cabbage Heads and the Portuguese Man o' War.

If you see a jellyfish at the beach, remember to stay away from them and do not touch them. Jellyfish can still sting you, even if they are dead. If you get stung, Dodd recommends to try using alcohol and vinegar. The pain from the sting should go away after an hour.