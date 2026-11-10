Incoming Nueces County leaders promise transparency, less political division during transition

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A new era of leadership is taking shape in Nueces County, where newly elected officials say transparency, accountability and cooperation beyond political divisions will be among their priorities as they prepare to take office.

During the presentation of the transition team, incoming leaders discussed plans to review county operations, examine how taxpayer dollars are being used and identify areas where improvements can be made.

Precinct 2 Commissioner-elect Isabel Noyola-Martin said the election results sent a message about the type of change residents want.

“We listened to what the people are asking for, and we're going to give them integrity, accountability and transparency,” Noyola-Martin said in Spanish. “It's a mandate for everyone who ran for public office.”

In her English-language interview, Noyola-Martin said the new leadership should not be about Republicans versus Democrats. She said voters were tired of the status quo and wanted progress, economic growth and a county government capable of moving forward.

Nueces County Judge-elect Aidee Hernandez said her first 100 days will not be about immediately making changes. Instead, she plans to assess county operations first.

“I'm not coming here just to make changes in the first 100 days,” Hernandez said in her English-language interview. “It's just to make an assessment where we're at, what we need, talking to the department heads, with elected officials as well, and just to see what we can improve.”

Hernandez said she plans to speak with department heads and other elected officials to identify needs and opportunities for improvement before making major decisions.

The judge-elect also pointed to her 10 years of previous experience working for Nueces County, including in the audit department and with Commissioners Court, as experience she says will help guide that process.

The transition team includes people with experience in county government, public administration and community leadership. Incoming officials say their goal is to improve efficiency, strengthen accountability and make decisions that benefit Nueces County as a whole.

Hernandez, Noyola-Martin and other incoming officials will assume their new responsibilities as the county prepares for the change in leadership.

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