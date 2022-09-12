Inclusive 'Captain's Ball' allows those with disabilities to dance like no one's watching

The My Team Triumph Wings of Texas hosted a Captain's Ball on Saturday, allowing for those who attended to put on their dancing shoes for a night they won't forget.

My Team Triumph Wings of Texas -- a nonprofit organization that gives those with disabilities the opportunity to run marathons and races -- wanted to host an event that was free and open to all people with disabilities in the Coastal Bend.

“A lot of individuals with disabilities didn't have the opportunity to go to their prom or to experience something like this so we thought it would be a great idea to let them come out,” said president and founder Michelle Jones.

Some dresses were donated so people attending the ball could look their best.