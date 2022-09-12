Incarnate Word Academy celebrates its history

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Students and staff at Incarnate Word Academy celebrated their history Monday morning with a special mass.

It was held in memory and honor of the Venerable Jeanne Chezar de Matel.

She was the foundress of the Sisters of the Incarnate Word and Blessed Sacrament.

Monday's mass was in remembrance of Chezar de Matel, who died on September 11, 1870.

Sister Anna Marie Espinosa of Incarnate Word Academy says, "She was born in 17th century in France, but she loved a lot of writings about the Gospel and how to live the Gospel in her time, and so our children learn what it means to live the Gospel in our time."

In 1853 4 sisters of the Incarnate Word came to Texas and 1853 and founded 4 monasteries.

One of them was founded in Corpus Christi.

In 1871 those sisters also began what is now Incarnate Word Academy in Corpus Christi.