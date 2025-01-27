Two drivers killed in deadly head-on crash on Bayside Hwy

SAN PATRICIO COUNTY, Tx — State Troopers are investigating a head-on collision that left two people dead and another hospitalized.
The crash happened around 7:00 p.m. Sunday on FM 136 near Texas 188, between Gregory and Bayside.
According to the San Patricio County Sheriff, the two vehicles collided head-on.
Both drivers were killed in the crash, and a passenger in one of the vehicles was taken to the hospital in unknown condition...
There is no word on what caused the crash.
The highway was closed for about 3 and a half hours while DPS investigated.