Two drivers killed in deadly head-on crash on Bayside Hwy

SAN PATRICIO COUNTY, Tx — State Troopers are investigating a head-on collision that left two people dead and another hospitalized.

The crash happened around 7:00 p.m. Sunday on FM 136 near Texas 188, between Gregory and Bayside.

According to the San Patricio County Sheriff, the two vehicles collided head-on.

Both drivers were killed in the crash, and a passenger in one of the vehicles was taken to the hospital in unknown condition...

There is no word on what caused the crash.

The highway was closed for about 3 and a half hours while DPS investigated.