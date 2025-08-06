Taft teachers surprised with $150 shopping spree for student supplies

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Taft Independent School District surprised its teachers with a shopping spree at the Portland Walmart just before the start of the new school year.

Teachers received $150 each to purchase essential school supplies for their students, from notebooks to pencils, all at no cost to them.

Michael Salazar

"I was absolutely shocked when they made this announcement. This has been the greatest experience. Getting able to shop for own school supplies especially when stuff is on sale right now," said Rhonda Edmunds, high school teacher.

The district-provided funds allowed teachers to purchase whatever supplies they felt their students would need for the upcoming year.

"These are the tools they need to succeed. And I am just all the more happy to provide them with what they need so they can have a great school year," Edmunds said.

Joseph Rodriguez, Taft High School teacher, knows firsthand the financial burden back-to-school shopping can place on families.

"I have three children myself. So I know the stress of going back to school and getting everything for the kids. Sometimes as parents we forget what they need or we can't get what they need. So when they come to our class we don't them to feel left out," Rodriguez said.

Teachers appreciated the opportunity to select specific items their students would need, like journals and mechanical pencils.

"Yeah, because they always need journals for my class," said Rodriguez.

"Yes I got mechanical pencils so the students don't gotta get up all the time," Edmunds said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

