Taft resident dead from early Monday morning shooting

TAFT, Tx — An early morning shooting in Taft has left a 33-year-old man dead and the 34-year-old shooter in custody.

According to a Facebook post from San Patricio County Sheriff Oscar Rivera, deputies received a call around 2:30 p.m. on the 600 block of Mary St.

Officers found the victim, Taft resident Derek Rene Rodriguez with a single gunshot wound. He was taken to Northshore ER in Portland by EMS responders where he was pronounced dead. Rivera said in his Facebook post that the Andrew Leal was taken into custody and charged with murder.

The San Patricio County Sheriff's Office, along with the CSI team, Texas Rangers and Taft Police Department, are continuing to investigate.

