No one injured after 'reported explosion' and RV fire in Gregory

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — An explosion at a recreational vehicle park in Gregory shook up neighbors who live there.

The explosion happened just before 7 p.m. at the community RV Resorts near W 4th Street, right across from the Glades of Gregory.

Flames and black smoke could be seen coming from the RV park as first responders worked the scene.

Neighbors tell us no one was inside the RV at the time, but the family cat may have been.

First responders from Gregory, Portland, and Taft put out the flames. No injuries were reported in Wednesday's explosion.