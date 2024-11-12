Watch Now
Fatal hit-and-run crash kills 29-year-old man on US Hwy 181

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Detectives with the Taft Police Department are looking for the driver in a fatal hit-and-run early Saturday morning.

Police were dispatched late early Saturday morning to US Highway 181 and Farm Market Road 631 in reference to a fatal hit-and-run accident involving a pedestrian.

The victim has been identified as 29-year-old Justin Shae Liberty from Midway, Texas.

"The suspect vehicle did not stop, and we are asking that if you have any information about this accident to please come forward. Contact the Taft Police Department at 361-528-6011 or 361-528-3131 with any information," stated officials in a social media post.

