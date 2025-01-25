City of Taft gains renewable energy source with Peacock Solar Farm

TAFT, Texas — In the midst of oil country, a renewable energy source has been opened - specifically a solar farm located in Taft.

The Peacock Solar project, a joint venture between Gulf Coast Growth Ventures (GCGV) and Lighsource bp is expected to reduce gas emissions by over 250,000 tons annually.

The 187 megawatts solar farm created over 300 onsite jobs during construction and is expected to generate more than 25 million in tax revenue in the next 25 years.

"Providing clean energy from a solar farm such as this allows us to reduce allows us to reduce our demand on typical power generation and offset those emissions," GCGV Technical Department Head Keith Heyer told KRIS 6 News said.

The site will also be home to a few agricultural projects including planting vegetation under the solar panels and "sheep grazing" to benefit the local economy.