Sinton ISD adds soccer to their roster

Sinton Independent School District really scored with the addition of their newest extracurricular sport - soccer!

In a unanimous vote on Monday, March 17, the Sinton School Board approved adding a high school boys and girls soccer team for the 2025 - 2026 school year.

Sinton Soccer Club President Kelly Self saidthis has been a long time coming.

For years, sinton neighbors had been asking for a soccer team to be added. However, board members weren't too convinced, as they wanted to see more participation.

It wasn't until 3 years ago when the board really got together to make a plan.

The Sinton Soccer Club started out with 13 kids in the fall of 2023. Now there are 68 students playing and split into 7 teams.

"We're just so excited to be able to have a district that supports our kids in doing what they love," self said.

Over 35 students were in attendance at Monday's meeting.

