Sinton Future Problem Solvers are headed to Indiana for competition

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The Sinton Future Problem Solvers are headed to Indiana for the International Future Problem-Solving Competition.

The Sinton Future Problem Solvers group consists of three teams of 22 students. What they do is find a problem and use their critical thinking and teamwork skills to solve it.

This year, the problem solvers focused on adding more art to their school.

"We made a website and posted it for each classroom, and everybody got on it so that they can use it and make different art projects," Sinton Future Problem Solver Alayazen Galvan said.

The competition will take place from June 4th to June 8th at Indiana University. We wish them all the best of luck!