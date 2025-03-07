Watch Now
Sinton Chamber of Commerce offering temporary housing for fire victims

Bryan Hofmann
Local businesses, including a Sinton hotel, have joined the efforts to help residents displaced by the recent fires.

According to a Facebook post from the Sinton Chamber of Commerce, Sinton residents who have lost their homes or have been evacuated due to ongoing fire danger now have the option for affordable temporary housing at The Garden Inn, located at 936 W. 4th St.

At this point, there are four rooms available at the Garden Inn, with fire residents being offered one week of free rent. After that week is up, short term occupants can stay for $250 a week or at a discounted rate of $800 a month. Additional discounts and room availability would go on a case-by-case basis.

For those interested in taking advantage of temporary housing, contact The Garden Inn on social media or stop by for assistance.

