San Patricio County works to help reduce the impacts of disasters.

SAN PATRICIO, TX — Leaders from 12 cities, throughout San Patricio County, are working to help reduce the impacts of disasters. But those leaders tell KRIS 6 they need more input from the people in those communities.

"It's hard for us when we're doing this to find all the information and data to address everyone's concerns,” San Patricio County Emergency Management Coordinator, Sara Williams said.

Williams is working on a draft for a hazard mitigation action plan.

"Hazard mitigation is any action you can take to lessen the effect a hazard could have on a population,” Williams said.

This plan is updated every 5 years, then it needs to be approved by the Texas Division of Emergency Management and FEMA.

"Flooding is always a big concern because we're flat and close to the water and we don't drain very well,” Williams said. "Another one that comes up a lot is hazardous material because of the industry we have in the area. Anything weather-related.”

Gregory resident Gilbert Hernandez has experienced all of the above.

"What I would like to see is maybe a siren. For example, one long one could be fire. Two sirens could be a hurricane,” Hernandez said.

An emergency management team will go over a long list of suggestions from each city in San Patricio County.

The draft plan can be updated if new or better ideas come up.

"Often times these projects are funded through federal grant dollars. There's sometimes a local match meaning it would come out of the local government budget to match it. Usually 25% of a project,” Williams said.

San Patricio County residents have until Sep.20th to send comments or ideas. We have the contact information.

Any comments may be submitted by emailing EOC@sanpatriciocountytx.gov