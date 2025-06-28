Portland residents eager for new Harbor Bridge opening after nearly a decade of construction

PORTLAND, Texas — After nearly nine years of anticipation, the first lanes of the new Harbor Bridge are officially set to open, marking a major milestone for infrastructure and connectivity in the Coastal Bend.

Thousands of drivers from cities like Portland, Texas will soon be crossing the new bridge daily into Corpus Christi.

Neighborhood News Reporter, Alexis Scott, spoke with several Portland neighbors who said the opening of the new Harbor Bridge isn’t just exciting, it's historic. "

They’ve watched the construction, waited through the delays, and now, they say it’s time.

For some, the bridge symbolizes convenience. For others, it represents opportunity.

"It creates opportunity for our city, well, for Corpus Christi and the surrounding cities to grow," said Portland resident, Arlene Munoz. "It’s something I completely support."

The project is not only expected to streamline traffic flow but also improve access to the Port of Corpus Christi and strengthen the regional infrastructure network.

Not everyone is completely at ease, though. Some residents express hesitation about the height of the bridge, which towers above the Corpus Christi Ship Channel.

"A lot of my friends here say they’re scared to go over the bridge because it’s so high," said resident, Cindy Wright.

Still, excitement outweighs concern for many locals.

"After all these years, it’s going to be cool to finally go over it," said Portland resident, Luke Romans. "I’m excited for the new roads."

What to know about the opening timeline:

Southbound lanes on the new bridge will open this weekend

Northbound lanes will open next month

The old Harbor Bridge’s northbound lanes and pedestrian walkway will remain open through July—for access from Corpus to North Beach only

The old bridge will close completely in August

The main span over the ship channel is expected to be lowered this fall

As the grand opening ceremony kicks off Saturday morning, many Coastal Bend residents said this moment has been long awaited.

“This is the future of our region,” Wright said.

