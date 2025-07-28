Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodSan Patricio CountyPortland

Actions

Free 'Energy Fair Health Clinic' coming to Portland on July 30

Energy Fair Health Clinic Sponsor
Energy Fair Health Clinic/KCS PR
Energy Fair Health Clinic Sponsor
Posted

PORTLAND, Tx — The Texas Energy Advocates Coalition (TEAC) is excited to announce its second Energy Fair Health Clinic, scheduled to take place July 30 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Portland Community Center, located at 2000 Billy G. Webb Drive, Portland, Texas 78374.

This event aims to provide critical health services to members of the Coastal Bend community, particularly those in underserved areas.

The one-day clinic will offer wellness screenings, immunizations, and personalized health consultations at no cost.

"Services will be delivered by local health providers and supported by sponsors from the energy industry and area businesses," stated organizers.

Available Services:

• General wellness checks

• Blood pressure, blood sugar, and cholesterol screenings

• Vision exams

• Immunizations

• Birth control services

• Men’s and women’s health screenings

• Developmental screenings for children (birth–5)

• Health consultations

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Connecting the Coast