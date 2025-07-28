Free 'Energy Fair Health Clinic' coming to Portland on July 30

PORTLAND, Tx — The Texas Energy Advocates Coalition (TEAC) is excited to announce its second Energy Fair Health Clinic, scheduled to take place July 30 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Portland Community Center, located at 2000 Billy G. Webb Drive, Portland, Texas 78374.

This event aims to provide critical health services to members of the Coastal Bend community, particularly those in underserved areas.

The one-day clinic will offer wellness screenings, immunizations, and personalized health consultations at no cost.

"Services will be delivered by local health providers and supported by sponsors from the energy industry and area businesses," stated organizers.

Available Services:

• General wellness checks

• Blood pressure, blood sugar, and cholesterol screenings

• Vision exams

• Immunizations

• Birth control services

• Men’s and women’s health screenings

• Developmental screenings for children (birth–5)

• Health consultations

