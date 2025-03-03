Officials break ground on San Patricio County's first-ever county-owned Animal Care Facility

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Monday morning was a huge milestone for San Patricio County as ground was broken for the county's first Animal Control Shelter.

The facility will be built near Odem on 7 acres awarded to San Patricio County by the District Court on a criminal seizure.

"Grant funds are in the works to get the construction started as soon as possible. Sometimes, we just have to use common sense and good judgment to make things better," said San Patricio Sheriff Oscar Rivera.

This animal shelter project has been in the works for about six years, but officials say the new facility will not only be for dogs and cats. It will also include a livestock barn.

"We have finally broken ground on our county animal control shelter. Finding a place to do it was our #1 problem. Finding funding to do it was our #2 problem, and it's all come together already. This is very necessary. Our county is over-run with dogs running in the county," said David Krebs, San Patricio County Judge.

Judge Krebs says the facility will be a brand new state-certified animal shelter, and surrounding areas will be able to utilize this much-needed resource.

Construction on San Patricio's Animal Care facility is expected to be done by the end of the year and will benefit the animals and citizens of South Texas.

