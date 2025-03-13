Watch Now
Residents may see smoke near Odem, IH 37 from prescribed burn happening at Nueces Delta Preserve

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — A prescribed burn at the Nueces Delta Preserve is prompting concerns from residents in the Odem area.

According to the Coastal Bend Bays and Estuaries program staff, a licensed contractor is conducting a prescribed burn at the preserve.

The prescribed burn began this morning around 10 a.m. and should
be complete by the end of the day.

Officials say the Nueces Delta Preserve is roughly 13 acres of marsh habitat, and the prescribed burns help restore the wildlife habitat and the natural ecosystem there.

For more information on the Nueces Delta Preserve, visit their website here: Nueces Delta Preserve

