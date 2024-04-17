Watch Now
Odem no longer needs to pay back misused grant money

Posted at 5:04 PM, Apr 17, 2024
ODEM, Tx — The city of Odem has learned this week it will not have to repay nearly $150,000 in grant money.

As KRIS 6 News first reported in February, the city was told by the state that it may have to pay back money given to its police department.

An audit revealed inaquate record-keeping, as well as missing and unsigned timesheets.

Odem Mayor David Maldonado told KRIS 6 News that the city had worked with the state to provide the documentation… and establish policies and procedures for handling of these funds.

This is a developing story, KRIS 6 News will keep you updated as more information comes in.

